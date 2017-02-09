She encouraged affected groups to repay the loans so as to increase chances of getting cash from other funds.

Ms Mochache said 60 per cent of the groups are yet to repay the funds.

By PHILIP BWAYO

Most of the groups given loans from the Sh5 billion Uwezo Fund to promote their businesses have failed to pay them back on time, the government has said.

Susan Mochache, the Principal Secretary for Social Security and Services, said 60 per cent of the groups were yet to repay the funds.

“A majority of the groups are yet to pay back the funds, denying deserving ones access to the funds because this is a revolving fund,” she said at a sensitisation forum for women in Kitale.

The Permanent Secretary encouraged officials of the groups in question to ensure they repay the loans as this will increase their chances of receiving cash from other related funds.

“We are, however, happy with the fact that most women groups are among the 40 per cent that have complied with the terms of paying back. This is the culture that we want to cultivate,” she said.

Labour Principal Secretary Khadijah Kassachoon said greater access to information has played a key role in ensuring more women embrace the economic development incentives.