“The gunman fled. We have launched investigation to ascertain who is behind the attack,” said Mr Kirui.

“This explains the gunshots were heard in Kalokol town on Tuesday evening,” he went on.

Journalists staying in a nearby guesthouse also reported hearing gunfire on two separate incidents.

STRAY BULLET

A stray bullet shell fell into the compound of the guesthouse also thought to be hosting several leaders from the county who had travelled to the town to witness the by-election.

The lodge is also hosting police, top political leaders and county government employees who are in the area to monitor the elections. Police reservists accompanying some leaders are armed.

Kalokol is among the four wards holding by-elections around the country on Wednesday.

In total, there are four candidates battling for votes from the 4,824 registered voters, according to an official list published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). They are scattered in 21 polling stations to be manned by 105 electoral officials.

ODM candidate’s Mr Emuria is supported by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok while Jubilee Party’s Simon Ekai Nang’iro Long'esan is supported by all the seven MPs and Senator John Munyes who recently decamped from Ford-Kenya to the revamped Jubilee Party.