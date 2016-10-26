Children injured as gunman attacks ODM candidate’s home in Turkana
Wednesday October 26 2016
Two children sustained gunshot injuries on Tuesday night when a lone gunman attacked the home of ODM candidate Josphat Ekeno ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.
Turkana Central Sub-County OCPD Joel Kirui said the two, aged four and 18 years, respectively, were rushed to Lodwar County Referral Hospital and are still receiving treatment.
Mr Emuria was not at home at the time of the attack.
“The gunman fled. We have launched investigation to ascertain who is behind the attack,” said Mr Kirui.
“This explains the gunshots were heard in Kalokol town on Tuesday evening,” he went on.
Journalists staying in a nearby guesthouse also reported hearing gunfire on two separate incidents.
STRAY BULLET
A stray bullet shell fell into the compound of the guesthouse also thought to be hosting several leaders from the county who had travelled to the town to witness the by-election.
The lodge is also hosting police, top political leaders and county government employees who are in the area to monitor the elections. Police reservists accompanying some leaders are armed.
Kalokol is among the four wards holding by-elections around the country on Wednesday.
In total, there are four candidates battling for votes from the 4,824 registered voters, according to an official list published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). They are scattered in 21 polling stations to be manned by 105 electoral officials.
ODM candidate’s Mr Emuria is supported by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok while Jubilee Party’s Simon Ekai Nang’iro Long'esan is supported by all the seven MPs and Senator John Munyes who recently decamped from Ford-Kenya to the revamped Jubilee Party.
Other contestants include Peter Emana Lotengan running as an independent candidate and Michael Epem Ebenyo of Ford-Kenya.
LONG QUEUES
Long queues have been witnessed at most polling stations in Kalokol as electorates turn up in large numbers to elect their new representative.
Some of the polling stations that have witnessed the long queues include Nakwamuma AIC Church, Kalokol Girls, Nakiria Primary, Maendeleo Center, Natole Primary and Kalokol Mixed Primary School.
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Presiding Officer Willy Cheboi said voting started at exactly 6am.
“We started off peacefully and we hope that the process will continue that way till 5.20pm when we will close for counting,” said Mr Cheboi.
Kalokol, on the shores of Lake Turkana is just about 60 kilometres north of Lodwar town, the capital of Turkana County.
But the road network is poor and the climate punctuated with hot weather and punitive wind.