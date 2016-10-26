ODM condemns night attack on Turkana ward candidate

An eight-year-old child of an ODM candidate in a ward by-election is fighting for life after goons attacked their family Tuesday night and left a bullet lodged inches to the child’s heart, the party said Wednesday.

Kalokol ward ODM aspirant Josephat Ekeno’s family home was attacked at night by goons who shot two of his children seriously injuring them.

The attackers had also stormed the ODM command centre in the ward and fired several gunshots in the air before heading to Mr Ekeno’s home, the party’s secretary General Agnes Zani said in a statement Wednesday.

“These are not only acts of intolerance but also a threat to the lives of citizens. That this happened under the Jubilee regime that constantly reassures Kenyans of their security yet such intimidation and use of force continues unabated,” Dr Zani said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

Mr Ekeno’s eight-year old child was shot and a bullet is lodged just a few centimetres to the heart.

Dr Zani, in the statement, said doctors at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret are battling to remove the bullet from the child.

The by-election is ongoing in the ward situated in Turkana County.

The by-election is important for ODM national vice-chair, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok to cement his ground ahead of a bruising battle to recapture his seat in 2017.

Mr Nanok will compete against Turkana Senator John Munyes who recently ditched Ford Kenya, in which he was chairman, for the newly formed Jubilee Party.

“The party has also noted that there are reported cases of voter bribery and buying being perpetuated by Jubilee legislators. The party has taken note of this and demands appropriate action,” said Dr Zani.