Grief and sorrow has gripped Nadapal Village in Turkana County following the sad news that Constable Barnabas Mele, who was among the officers attached to G Company guarding President Uhuru Kenyatta, was among those who perished in the Saturday night fire tragedy in Naivasha.

His mother, Jacinta Nabei, says his newly and only employed son born in 1986 was the breadwinner and in fact the only educated member of the family.

Ms Abei, who is in her 40s, said her son had a vision to change the living standards of the home that has a manyatta and a single-roomed semi-permanent house.

"He was developing a plot by constructing four rental units. The units are still in the initial stages, yet to be roofed. He had also bought a posho mill but it is just in the house, yet to be installed,” the grief-stricken mother of four narrated to the Nation.

"My hope is that I will get assistance to complete what my son had started so that I am able to ensure his sister's child, Clementina Ewoton, who is in class one, completes studies." she added.

A cousin to the deceased, Justus Eregae, said that the family learnt of the sad news at midnight Saturday.

LOVED SCHOOL

Ms Nabei said her husband, James Ekiru, deserted the family in 1987 when Mele was only one year old.

"By the grace of God I was able to raise my family of four with Mele being the only son and a child who loved going to school.

“He started his primary school at Naegis Primary and later joined Nadapal Primary from Class Four. He sat for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam at Katilu Boys in Turkana South Sub-County before being recruited as a GSU officer," she said.

Schoolmates and friends led by Joseph Ochieng have eulogised Constable Mele as a respectful, disciplined, focused, jovial and God-fearing young man.

Constable Mele was among presidential guards based at Statehouse Nairobi who were travelling from Bomet County after providing VIP protection to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto who had held political rallies and inspected development projects.