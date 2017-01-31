The ward has three primary schools but due to banditry and drought there has been frequent migration.

Lorengippi/Lokiriama ward rep, Patrick Imana said, should one be set up it will serve as a donkey shed because it will be underutilised.

By SAMMY LUTTA

A Turkana Member of the County Assembly has said although his ward has never had a secondary school it was not in a hurry to get one.

“We will only prioritise a secondary school when we hit a total of 10 primary schools in the entire ward,” Mr Imana said. “There is no need to rush to have one.”