Two shot dead, three injured in Turkana attack

Two people were killed while three others are fighting for their lives in hospital after about 200 armed bandits attacked Kamuge village in Turkana East.

The bandits are said to be from Baringo East.

According to Lopiro Lokonyi, who is taking care of Lokolonyoi Lokut, 71, who is recuperating in Lodwar Referral Hospital after he was set on fire inside his hut, said the bandits struck on Friday morning and went on a shooting spree and torching houses.

Police reservists responded and an exchange of fire ensued.

Mzee Lokolonyoi who could not move out quickly sustained serious fire burns.

He was rescued by neighbours before he could be burnt to death by the fire that was spreading faster and the thick smoke engulfing his house.

This happened as the shooting between the bandits and police reservists continued.

Reports indicated that some of the bandits were shot and probably died but we could not confirm. After being overpowered, some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Two residents sustained gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Ewalan Lokota was shot on the right foot and has two bullets lodged awaiting operation while 18-year-old Esmit Nkokilan was shot on the right jaw.

Area Senior Assistant Chief Joseph Kamaro confirmed the incident.

A total of 19 houses were razed while the bandits stole 9 donkeys.