Mr Komen argues that he entered agreement with Pauls Cookiesman to buy the land but Mr Terer did not transfer the property to him despite making full payments.

Some ward representatives have vowed to impeach the speaker if he is implicated in the scam.

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Uasin Gishu County Assembly's motion to discuss the conduct of Speaker Isaac Terer over the Sh150 million fraud claim by an athlete might take longer o happen after the matter was taken over by the High Court.

Majority Leader Josphat Lowoi who was expected to table the motion on Thursday afternoon called for an adjournment to allow Environment and Lands Court in Eldoret to rule on the matter where former double indoor 1500 silver medallist Daniel Komen has sued Mr Terer for allegedly swindling him money while acting as his lawyer and finance manager.

“I spoke to Mr Komen last Friday and furnished him with relevant documents relating to the fraud claim but the matter has now been taken over by the High Court,” said Mr Lowoi.

Some ward representatives have vowed to impeach the speaker if he is implicated in the scam.

Attempts by Mr Lowoi last week to table the version of the speaker's account was shut down after the members demanded that they also be told the version of the athlete before arriving on a verdict on the matter that has caused split in the county assembly.

“If it is found to be true, then the speaker does not deserve to hold any public office. We will adhere to the Constitution and impeach him,” Minority Leader Ramadhan Ali said.

FRAUD CLAIMS

But the MCAs were yesterday in agreement that the High Court should be given time to handle the fraud claims. They promised to take the matter to the floor of the House once the legal process is concluded.

“At the moment all parties have been restrained from discussing the matter outside court but we shall review it once relevant bodies including the High Court has issued their verdict,” added Mr Lowoi.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Advocates Complaints Committee are investigating the matter.

Komen wants the Advocate Disciplinary Committee to punish Terer for professional misconduct besides being compelled to refund the cash involved.

Moi’s Bridge Ward Representative Daniel Sanga had earlier requested the majority leader to shed more light on the matter.

“This is a matter that is already in the public domain. We want a full disclosure on what is happening,” said Mr Sanga.

On Thursday the athlete, through his lawyers Joshua Maritim, Edgar Wambilianga and Elvis Majani, tabled documents before Judge Anthony Ombwayo of the Environment and Lands Court indicating that Mr Terer acted as his lawyer and finance manager when purchasing land from Pauls Cookiesman in Eldoret town.

BUY LAND

Mr Komen argues that he entered agreement with Pauls Cookiesman to buy the land but Mr Terer did not transfer the property to him despite making full payments.

His lawyers said that the athlete stands to incur heavy losses if the land is transferred to a third party.

They also want the court to freeze Mr Terer’s bank accounts pending determination of the case.

The county speaker, who was represented by his lawyer Bernard Kiprono Langat, told the court that he requires more time to study the documents.

However, Judge Ombwayo directed the athlete’s lawyers to serve Pauls Cookiesman with copies of application of the case in the next seven days to enable him appear in court.