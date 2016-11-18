He also asked the academic scholars to break silence over the declining quality of education in some of the institutions.

Prof Chaha said that there is need to develop a policy framework to guide the classification of degree courses.

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

The Chairman Commission on University Education of Prof Nyagoti Chacha has raised concern over the rise in the number of low quality courses offered at institutions of higher learning.

Speaking at Moi University’s main campus during the orientation of institution's acting Vice Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro on Thursday, Prof Chacha said that there is need to develop a policy framework to guide the classification of degree courses.

"When you go to these institutions you find that there are degree courses like bachelor of early childhood or even kindergarten (instead of Bachelor of Arts) where are these institutions benchmarking?" he posed.

Prof Chacha also asked the academic scholars to break silence over the declining quality of education in some of the institutions.

Prof Chacha called on collaboration in research and other areas, said the institutions should not only partner with international institutions but also local and regional universities.

Uasin Gishu county Deputy governor Daniel Chemno has challenged universities to offer market driven courses.

He said that some of institutions had resorted to coming up with low courses which are unattractive in the job market.