By GERALD BWISA

By BARNABAS BII

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has so far purchased 410, 000 bags of maize valued at Sh1.2 billion from North Rift farmers.

Managing Director Newton Terer said the board is targeting to purchase up to 2 million bags which will ensure it has enough to deal with emergencies.

“The major activity which is going on right now is the maize intake,” Mr Terer said while addressing the press during an Eye Care programme held at the board’s ground in Eldoret today.

It is sponsored by the agency and Lion Sight First.

He told farmers to cash in on the maize purchase.

“We are asking farmers to take advantage of the high price of Sh3, 000 per bag and deliver there maize to our stores,” he continued.

Mr Terer noted that despite long queues at the board's depot there have been no major hitches.

“The process in the purchase are good and we do not have any serious hitches and we are happy for that,” he said.