By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

Tourism in the North Rift region is set for a major revival after the devolved units established an economic bloc to harmonise trade policies and align the sector to international standards.

The seven counties have introduced inter-county tariffs to promote tourism as an alternative source of income in the country’s grain basket.

They have also allocated resources to tackle insecurity in Kerio Valley caused by recurrent cattle raids and border conflicts.

Governors from the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) said they are committed to boost investment in the tourism sector.

Elgeyo-Marakwet, for instance, has entered into an agreement with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to stock Rimoi National Reserve with animals.

The county government paid KWS Sh5 million to translocate animals from Nakuru to Rimoi.

“County assemblies from all Noreb members will harmonise laws so that our budgets are in line with the economic bloc,” Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, the bloc’s chairman, said.

Other targeted attractions in the bloc are sports and cultural tourism, which have been boosted by construction of the Koitalel Samoei Mausoleum in Nandi County.

Koitalel Samoei was a legendary Nandi leader.

The county has allocated Sh2 billion in its five-year development plan to boost domestic and foreign tourism.

“We have plans to invest in better roads and modern hotels to offer tourists alternative sites from the coastal beaches,” Governor Cleophas Lagat said.

The county is also banking on sports tourism, cultural exhibitions and its diverse plant and wildlife species to woo local and foreign holidaymakers.

MORE PLANS

Among the sites it seeks to market is Kingwal Swamp that is 17.8 kilometres wide and is home to the rare aquatic antelope Sitatunga, only found in Kenya and parts of central Africa.

The antelope is threatened with extinction due to human-wildlife conflict.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin said the region’s huge tourism potential remains untapped due to marginalisation by the colonial and post-independence governments.

“The region has for a long time lagged behind in terms of development but with devolution, residents are set to benefit from it unique tourism attractions,” he said.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi said his government was working on a plan to boost tourism in the region and transform the lives of residents.

He said poor roads to tourist attractions were some of the problems facing the sector.

“The national and county governments need to allocate additional funds to improve the road network to the tourist attractions,” Mr Joel Yano, a resident, said.