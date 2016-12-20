County sets tough rules for business during festivities

By STANLEY KIMUGE

Uasin Gishu County government has unveiled new tough measures to restore order in Eldoret town’s Central Business District during this festive period.

Under the plan announced by Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno, hawkers operating within the CBD will be required to have specific Identification Cards as well as uniforms for them to be allowed to operate.

Mr Chemno further announced the County will shut down two major streets — for specific hours — to allow the hawkers to operate during the festive season.

“Both Kenyatta and Nandi streets will be closed for motorists to allow the hawkers do business as from 6pm to 8pm for the next two weeks. We are also considering closing them during weekends,” said the deputy governor.

He said that three Saccos — Wareng Heritage Sacco, Uasin Gishu Savings and Credit Sacco and Eldo-Hawkers Saccos with a membership of 1,100 — had already been registered.

The town has an estimated 3,000 unregistered hawkers and expects the number to go up.

Mr Philip Melly, County Executive in charge of Trade said that the new measures will help reduce crime rates and assist raise revenue.

“We want them (hawkers) to operate in a structural and well organised manner,” said Mr Melly.

Mr Melly said that in the last two years, they had set aside Sh80 million to be disbursed to various co-operative societies in the region.

“In the coming financial year, we have increased this amount to Sh100 million. This will allow them access loans and save for the purposes of enhancing membership,” he added.