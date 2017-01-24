The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigation is completed.

By GERALD BWISA

A 54-year-old man was arrested in Eldoret for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl, Eldoret West Police boss Samuel Mutunga has said.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening after the child's mother reported the incident to the Baharini Police Post.

The suspect is accused of luring the girl to his house, where he repeatedly defiled her while covering her mouth with a handkerchief.

The accused was caught in the act by the girl’s mother after she heard noises coming from his house.

“What I saw was horrifying; I raised the alarm as I pulled the man away from my child, who was crying helplessly,” she told the Nation.

The baby was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and admitted.