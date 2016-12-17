Five die, others injured after matatu and oil tanker crash at Timboroa black spot on Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Saturday December 17 2016

The wreckage of the Eldoret Sacco matatu that

The wreckage of the Eldoret Sacco matatu that was involved in a crash with an oil tanker at Kahoya in Timboroa, on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway on December 17, 2016. Five people died on the spot. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

By JARED NYATAYA
Five people died Saturday morning in a crash involving a matau and an oil tanker at Kahoya in Timboroa on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

The matatu belonging to Eldoret Sacco was heading to Eldoret from Nairobi while the tanker was heading towards Nakuru during the midnight incident.

The driver of the matatu, three passengers, and the tanker driver died on the spot.

Injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Eldama Ravine Hospital mortuary.

The tanker had no fuel.

The area is black spot, according to locals.