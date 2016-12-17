By JARED NYATAYA

More by this Author

Five people died Saturday morning in a crash involving a matau and an oil tanker at Kahoya in Timboroa on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

The matatu belonging to Eldoret Sacco was heading to Eldoret from Nairobi while the tanker was heading towards Nakuru during the midnight incident.

The driver of the matatu, three passengers, and the tanker driver died on the spot.

Injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Eldama Ravine Hospital mortuary.

The tanker had no fuel.