The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Tveta) has shut down seven unregistered colleges in Eldoret town.

Administration officers from the colleges were on Thursday arrested and will face charges of operating unaccredited institutions as required by law.

Tveta Chairman Eng Nebart Muriuki, said the purpose of the crackdown is to ensure every training institution which is in business is properly registered.

“We came to Uasin Gishu County to do inspection of training institutions. We have been here for the last one week and we have identified several institutions that are carrying out training illegally,” said Eng Muriuki.

The affected institutions include, Apex Institute of Management Studies, Kenya Association of Professional Counsellors, Hekima Professional Counselling and Training Institute, Vera Beauty and Fashion College, Royal Institute of Management Studies, Eldoret College of Accountancy and Alliance Franchise.

Management personell of Hekima Professional Counselling and Training Institute, North Rift Institute of Management Studies and Regions International College took to their heels after getting wind that the officials were to visit their institutions.

Addressing the press at the Eldoret Police Station following the crackdown, Eng Muriuki said the authority had closed several institutions in Nairobi and was now moving to other counties across the country.

“We want Kenyans who go for training in local institutions to get quality education, quality training and get certificates that are recognized.

When students graduate and they are given certificates they usually go to seek for jobs and when employers get certificates from institutions, all examining bodies which they don’t trust they refer back to us,” added Muriuki.

TVETA ACT

According to Section 3 and 37 of the Tveta Act, officials from the colleges could be slapped with a fine of Sh10 million or a three-year imprisonment.

Tveta Director General Kipkurui Lang’at said that the body is doing quality audit for those institutions which were registered last year and those ones are found that they don’t conform to the status which were registered and advise them to close.

He said colleges closed in Eldoret had not even attempted to register.

“Some of the observations that we have seen is where institutions are giving internal institutions that is not allowed.

The only institutions allowed to grant certificates are established by the law, such as the Kenya National Examination Council.

“We have done both electronic and print media advertisement. We have done about 6 notices in the press to ensure that anyone who is in the training business complies with the law. We want to allow those who have complied with the law to operate without being interfered with those who want to conduct unscrupulous business,” said Lang’at.

He further said that they are targeting 16 institutions in Eldoret.