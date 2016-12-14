KRA to destroy adulterated fuel in Eldoret

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is on Wednesday expected to destroy adulterated fuel at Jua kali area in the outskirts of Eldoret town.

The 30, 050 litres of adulterated fuel is valued at Sh1, 171, 950.

Last month, an Eldoret court issued an order that the petroleum products found at the scene be forfeited to the state for disposal.

Three men were arrested during a raid conducted on illegal depots in the region on September 1, 2016 by the Energy Regulatory Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

They were charged with eight counts where they pleaded not guilty to each count and were released on a bond of Sh1.5 million each or a cash bail of Sh500, 000.

Isaac Kipkorir Rugut, John Kipkosgei Baragetuny and Eusila Cheptoo Rugut were accused that on September 1, 2016 at Jua Kali area in Eldoret West jointly with others were found operating a business of storage of petroleum products without a valid license from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Other counts of charges were constructing petroleum facility without permit, diversion of 20, 000 litres of kerosene products and 30, 050 litres of diesel meant for export into the local market.

They also failed to observe environmental health standards in the manner of construction and operation of facility used in storage of petroleum products.