By DENNIS LUBANGA

A group of Mt Kenya leaders from the North Rift and western Kenya have faulted the move by the Kiambu County Assembly to pass a motion compelling public and private companies to employ 70 percent of their staff from the local community.

Gema National Organising Secretary Paul Kinyanjui termed the move ill-informed, saying that it does not help in the push for national cohesion.

“What we are saying is that this move is wrong because it does not foster nationalism and patriotism,” he said.

“What Kiambu County Assembly did is divisive,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The MCAs, while debating the motion, claimed that several institutions within the county had continued to contravene legal provisions in respect to employing at least 70 percent of dominant ethnic communities in a county and reserving 30 percent to non-dominant ethnic communities as specifically enshrined in section 65(1) of the County Government Acts 2012.

Among key public institutions in Kiambu County that are likely to be affected by the move include the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Mount Kenyatta University, tens of tea and coffee multi-nationals, as well as several giant manufacturing firms in Thika such as Bidco Oils and Del Monte pineapple farm .