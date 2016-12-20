By GERALD BWISA

The hearing of a case in which veteran Rift Valley politician Jackson Kibor is seeking to divorce his wife of 51 years was adjourned after she screamed claiming she was unwell.

Activities in the Eldoret court came to a standstill after Kibor’s second wife Josephine Jepkoech Kibor screamed and shed tears claiming that she was not ready to give her testimony due to an abrupt illness.

Drama unfolded when she was called to stand in the dock and give her testimony in regards to the long standing marriage feud pitting her and her estranged husband.

No sooner had she taken an oath than she started to complain that she was feeling unwell arguing that the case be adjourned until a later.

More drama unfolded when Mr Kibor shot from his bench and told the court that he was no aware of her estranged wife’s ailment and instead asked the Principal Magistrate Charles Obulutsa to proceed with the case.

“She has been here since morning and at no time did she show any signs of illness. Why is she trying to derail the case from proceeding? Are the wailing and screams symptoms of a sick person?"

posed Kibor to the laughter of the court.

The defendant is represented by lawyer Amos Magut while lawyer Waziri Omolo is holding brief for Kibor in the matter.

Magut told the court his client cannot be forced to testify in court since she was not feeling well noting that even her voice will not be audible to both parties involved in the matter.

“Your honour, my client has developed some complications and its will not be wise to compel her to stand in dock and testify under the current health situation,’ argued Magut.

But in swift rejoinder, Kibor’s lawyer Waziri Omolo dismissed the assertion saying that the defendant has been waiting for the hearing of the case since morning and that it was unfortunate to claim that she was feeling unwell when the matter was coming up for full hearing in the afternoon.

“We are ready and willing to proceed with the matter before this court and the defendant should be compelled to give her testimony in the dock without further delay in the case matter,” said Magut.

Kibor has move to court seeking to terminate the marriage with his wife for alleged desertion and cruelty.

According to court documents, Kibor resided on his 800 acres Kipkabus farm in Ainabkoi constituency, Uasin Gishu County with his wife and were blessed with eight children.

They are Loice Chemeli, Irene Chepleting, Stephen Kiprono, Julius Kipruto, David Too, Carolyne Cheptanui, Samuel Kipkemi and Susan Chebet.

The court documents states that since the celebration of their marriage, the petitioner lived with the wife until November 2003 when he left the matrimonial home as a result of cruelty and inhospitality by the respondent.

The 82-yea- old politician who has four wives, further stated that Jepkoech, his second wife never allowed him to return to the matrimonial home and has been arrogant, disrespectful and hostile.

The magistrate adjourned the hearing of the case for the third time to April 1, 2017.