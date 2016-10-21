MP scoffs at EACC over fake certificates claim

By DENNIS LUBANGA

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has taken a swipe at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) saying that the body was being misused to undermine leaders.

Mr Sudi said that the commission had failed to bring to book individuals who steal national and county resources and instead resorted for the ‘small fish’.

“I want to tell EACC Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo to stop being misused by some quarters to undermine leaders in this country. I am a son of God and no weapon formed against me will prosper,” said Mr Sudi.

The first-time lawmaker was reacting to a report released by the anti-graft body last month that revealed he has fake academic papers.

In the report, EACC says Mr Sudi presented forged certificates to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as he sought nomination in the run up to the 2013 General election.

The Waqo led-commission says Mr Sudi's Diploma Certificate in Business Management and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate were forged.

According to the document, investigations had further revealed that the MP made a false declaration under oath through a self-declaration form to IEBC.

He was charged in a Nairobi court on October 6, this year with three counts of forging his academic certificates and as released on Sh300, 000 bail.

But speaking in Kesses Sub-County during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, Mr Sudi said that he was elected on his track record and not based on academics.

“When I was seeking for your votes in 2013 did I ever say that I was a professor? And do I look like a stupid person to you? I have friends who are professors in this country and they refer to me as engineer not because I am an engineer by profession but because of the way I execute my mandate as a legislator,” said Mr Sudi amid cheers from the crowd.

He said that he will seek re-election next year on a Jubilee ticket despite facing the EACC allegations.