The government has repeatedly promised to ensure victims of the violence are compensated.

Mzee Macharia recounted how he hid in a maize plantation on the morning of December 31, 2007 when a group of warriors stormed his homestead and burnt down his three houses, including one that members of his family has sought refuge in.

An elderly man who lost seven of family members during 2008 post-election violence has petitioned the government to compensate him.

Mzee Joseph Mwangi Macharia from Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, said efforts to seek help from relevant authorities have hit a brick wall.

“I am demanding Sh7million from the state,” he told Nation.co.ke.

The chaos left some 1, 133 people killed in the violence and nearly 600, 000 uprooted from their homes and businesses destroyed.

“I have presenting – to the relevant authorities - valid documents ranging from police abstracts on the losses I incurred in the wake of the clashes. But despite this, all my pleas have landed on deaf ears,” said the 74-year old.

“It was really painful seeing my seven family members being burnt alive in the house while I hid in a maize plantation,” he said while fighting tears.

“I have however forgiven those behind the heinous act,” he said.

WORST VIOLENCE

The post-election violence was the country’s worst wave of violence since independence.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on Tuesday in Eldoret, Mr Paul Karanja, a son in-law to called upon religious leaders and civil society groups in the country to come to the aid of victims of 2007 post-election violence who are seeking justice.

“We feel like the government has forgotten people like Mzee Macharia who lost his family members and his property destroyed in the wake of the chaos that is why we are asking religious leaders and civil society groups to intervene on their behalf as we approach next year’s General elections,” said Karanja.

Recently, the chairman of the Forest Evictees and Internally Displaced Persons Board Patrick Githinji said that the government will start vetting all the persons in the country.

Mr Githinji said that there are 110, 000 integrated people evicted from forests and IDPs in the country.

“After the 2007/ 2008 post-election violence we compiled a list of all genuine forest evictees and IDPs. We are asking all the victims to expect vetting ahead of compensation to be done soon,” said Mr Githinji.