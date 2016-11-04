Namwamba hints at gunning for presidency

By STANLEY KIMUGE

Labour Party of Kenya leader Ababu Namwamba has intimated contesting for the presidency in next year’s General Election.

The Budalang'i MP, who spoke at Eldoret’s 64 Stadium, said that the party’s top organ was yet to decide its preferred presidential candidate and would do so before the year ends.

“As Labour Party we have not yet announced the presidential candidate to support in 2017,” Mr Namwamba said.

He went on: “We are going to make a decision on whether to field our own candidate or support another. But if you look at me, I’m I not capable of gunning for the presidency like the other leaders who have already declared their interests in the seat?” he posed.

“We (as Labour Party) can decide to sponsor our own candidate,” he added.