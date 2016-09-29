By STANLEY KIMUGE

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago wants the cereals board to buy maize at Sh3,000 a 90-kilogramme bag, up from Sh2,300.

He said cereals farmers in the region had been supplied with poor quality fertiliser, which had resulted in an increase in the cost of production.

“Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett should not accept Sh2,300 this time. He should sit down with National Treasury CS Henry Rotich so that the board buys a bag of maize at Sh3,000. Farmers were also affected by head smut, which we know is seed-borne,” said Mr Mandago.

Last week, farmers in the North Rift region urged the National Cereals and Produce Board to buy maize at Sh3,000 per 90- kilogramme bag.

The board is buying wheat in the South Rift at Sh3,000 per 90-kilogramme bag.

Mr Kipkorir Menjo, a Kenya Farmers Association official, said: “We want the board to also purchase maize at Sh3,000 because farmers have had several problems this year. We want the government to set official prices, which even private millers need to adhere to just like it did for Narok County wheat farmers. We expect nothing short of Sh3,000 per bag.”

He spoke after a farmers’ representatives’ meeting in Eldoret Town.

Mr Thomas Gorgoren, a wheat farmer in the region, said their crop was ready but he feared growers might incur losses due the rains reported in some areas.