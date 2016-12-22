Robbers kill security guard, steal school property

By DENNIS LUBANGA

By BRENDA GAMONDE

A security guard was on Wednesday killed by armed robbers and electronic equipment worth Sh354, 000 stolen from Ngoisa Primary School in Kabenes area, Uasin Gishu County.

The armed robbers broke the school’s computer lab and stole various electronics before killing the security guard who was identified as Paul Yego.

They stole a projector, two tablets, three laptops, two mobile phones, two computer Central Processing Units, three monitors and a rechargeable torch.

Deputy Head teacher Joseph Chumba said the stolen learning equipment had been donated to the school by iMlango, an e-learning programme developed for African schools.

The school is yet to receive government tablets under the Digital Literacy Programme.

“I sent my son in the morning to check on the security guard who normally passes by my home every morning after his night shift,” said Mr Chumba.

“He came with shocking news that the school laboratory had been broken into and the security guard was nowhere to be seen,” he added.

The deputy head teacher said that he quickly rushed to the school only to find the Mr Yego’s body lying in a pool of blood near the school fence.

“He appears to have been hit on the head by a blunt object. His throat had also been slit by his attackers,” said Mr Chumba.

“We found his body dumped next to the boy’s toilets. That is when I raised an alarm,” he explains.

According to him, this is not the first robbery incident to have been witnessed in the school.

“In early 2015, robbers broke into our institution and made away with four CPU’s, two

projectors, two tablets and two laptops and a modem all donated to us by an NGO,” said Mr Chumba.

The deceased’s cousin —Dorcas Maiyo — described the killing as a major blow to their family.

“This is too much to bear because we are mourning the death of our aunt. It is a big blow to the family,” said the sobbing Maiyo.

She described the late as a very hardworking person.

“His family of seven children depended on him because he was the sole bread winner. We will really miss him,” she said.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret Town as police launched investigations into the matter.