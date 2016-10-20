By GERALD BWISA

A 78-year-old granny has been admitted at a hospital in Eldoret town after she was knocked and seriously injured by a police vehicle.

Mrs Kongato Busienei, was hit by the speeding police vehicle on Thursday as she was crossing the road at Trokedero in Eldoret.

Mrs Busienei sustained serious injuries on her left leg and hip. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment by the police officer who had wanted to flee the scene after the accident.

"The road was clear and my mother-in-law was crossing but suddenly, I heard a loud screech and a scream. I saw her on the ground writhing in pain, lying next to the police vehicle that had knocked her down,” Ms Rhoda Sagat told Nation.co.ke.

Mrs Busienei is the mother to Nation Media Group’s Kisumu based employee Bush Busienei.

Uasin Gishu County commander Muchungu Nyaga promised that action will be taken against the officer who caused the accident.

"We have followed up the matter and we have realized that the vehicle is from Ainamoi division," said Mr Nyaga.