State to build rescue home for street families

The national government has said plans are underway to establish a rescue and rehabilitation centre in Eldoret to accommodate street families.

This follows accusations that the government was responsible for the alleged murder of street children in the town.

However, Special Programmes Principal Secretary Josepheta Mukobe said that there was no evidence to prove that law enforcers were behind the killings.

She was speaking in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on Saturday after holding talks with the county security team led by County Commissioner Abdi Hassan and Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno.

In June this year, two members of Uasin Gishu County Assembly petitioned the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to open investigations into the killing of street children.

Langas Ward Rep Francis Muya and his Huruma counterpart Peter Chomba accused the County government of failing to take action against police officers who have been accused of committing the acts.