Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago is under scrutiny for allegedly hiring goons to attack his rivals.

On Saturday last week, the convoy of gubernatorial candidate Kiprop Bundotich (also known as 'Buzeki') was attacked at Ziwa, where he had gone to campaign.

Mr Bundotich blamed the attack on incitement from his rivals.

"Our rivals are beginning to panic and have resorted to using goons to unleash terror on us during our campaigns. This is very barbaric, "said Mr Kiprop.

But Mr Mandago has dismissed the claims and urged all aspirants to engage in issue-based campaigns and desist from engaging in divisive politics.

"Everyone is free to sell their policies to the people. It is up to the people to decide. Let's unite the people instead of dividing them," said Mr Mandago.

He added that his administration has done a lot in its first four years in office and expressed optimism that he will get a second term.

Last month, gubernatorial aspirant Edward Serem’s billboard was pulled down in downtown Eldoret. Dr Serem accused the county government of being behind it.

"There was nothing political on that billboard. I had just conveyed a message of goodwill to ... Uasin Gishu County residents during the festive season.