A row has erupted between millers and wheat farmers in the North Rift region over delayed payment for the produce due to surplus of the crop that resulted in market instability.

The farmers yesterday expressed fears of incurring a loss of over Sh1.2 billion due to market instability and post-harvest damage by pests following bumper harvest of the crop this season.

“The delayed payments by millers is adding miseries to farmers who have to repay loans they invested in the last crop and plan for the next planting exercise,” said Silas Tiren, Moiben MP and parliamentary Committee on agriculture member.

The millers have secured a deal with the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to buy wheat from farmers at Sh3, 000 per 90 kg bag.

According to Director of Crops in the Ministry of Agriculture Dr Johnston Irungu, the delayed in payments is due to oversupply of the crop to NCPB stores on behalf of the millers in wheat growing regions.

“What we are experiencing at the moment is that the rate of wheat deliveries is much higher than what the millers can pay at a go,” explained Dr Irungu.

North Rift produced an average of 4.5 million bags of wheat from 127,825 hectares of land planted under the crop last season.

The country produces an average of 350,000 tones against consumption of 1.08 million tons forcing the country to import the deficit.

“We agreed with millers and the ministry of agriculture that when farmers should paid for their produce on delivery and the agreement to be followed to the later,” added Mr Tiren.

The fears of market instability for local wheat produce are confirmed by Cereal Growers Association Chairman Farnie Kruger who attributes woes facing the sub-sector to importation of cheap crop from countries where production is subsidized.

“Producer prices for wheat have since 2014 come down by over 30 per cent yet production cost has kept on going up year on year. This is discouraging local wheat production,” explained Mr Kruger.

DECLINE IN WHEAT PRODUCTION

Some farmers say the decline in wheat production in the country is as a result of land fragmentation into uneconomical units and nonexistence of security tenure in some regions. “Wheat production is a mechanical process and sub-division of land into smaller units due to population pressure renders cultivation of the crop uneconomical,” said Wilson Kosgei, a wheat farmer from Moiben.

Low production of the crop is also due to outbreak of wheat stem rust such as ug99 attacking all commercial varieties. Other factors are high taxation on major inputs such as machinery, fuel and county government fees. “It is risk to invest heavily in wheat production considering unpredictable climatic conditions and market price,” said David Sang, from Sergoit.

The Ministry of Agriculture identifies inadequate information and limited access to suitable varieties and processing technologies from research as other factors contributing to decline wheat production in the country.

Limited availability of breeder and certified seed and instability in producer prices following limited government intervention in wheat marketing coupled with malfunctioning deregulated cereal’s market are other contributors to low wheat production.

The failure by the private sector to take up marketing functions previously undertaken by NCPB due to low capital investment and weak bargaining powers of farmers have also contributed to reduced wheat production as the sub-sector struggles to reclaim its lost glory.