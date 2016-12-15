By GERALD BWISA

By BARNABAS BII

Some dishonest senior police officers and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) staff in the North Rift region are colluding with cartels to divert petroleum products meant for export to the local market, it has been alleged.

Whereas the police officers offer protection to the cartels, the KRA officials manipulate documents to indicate clearance of petroleum products at exit border points despite the same being dumped into local market, denying revenue to the government.

Senior national government officials from the region Wednesday disclosed that they have received threats from the cartels who enjoy protection from some unscrupulous police officers and other corrupt officials in the petroleum sector.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdi Hassan and Mr Zachary Omwega, a senior official from DPP’s office, revealed that the cartels had attempted to bribe them to drop investigations and prosecution of cases on adulterated petroleum products.

“Despite the achievement we have made in the fight against illegal petroleum businesses, it is unfortunately that some law enforcement units and other government officials are involved in the racket, making the government to lose a lot of revenue,” said Mr Hassan.

The petroleum racket, according to the North Rift Independent Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman, Ezekiel Kosgei, involves some officials from KRA, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the police.

KRA DENIES CLAIMS

The KRA, however denied the claims.

“We are not aware of KRA officers being among fuel cartels in Eldoret. However, the investigation is still on going,” said a senior official who sought anonymity.

But Mr Omwega said he has received several death threats from the cartels who demand that pending cases under investigation be dropped.

“I have received several calls cautioning me to be careful on where I reside or eat in a bid to intimidate me but I will not be cowed by these threats,” said Mr Omwega.

He said the handing over of oil dumping cases by KRA to ERC is slowing down the process of prosecuting culprits involved in the scam.

“The KRA has strong legislation to prosecute the culprits unlike ERC which normally ends up forwarding weak cases to our office resulting in some of the suspects being slapped with leaser penalties,” he said.

Two months ago, three suspects were arrested and about 30,000 litres of adulterated fuel valued at Sh1.1 million impounded in Uasin Gishu County in the fight against illegal petroleum business.