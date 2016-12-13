By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago wants Eldoret Town elevated to a city due to its rapid growth.

The governor says his administration has created an enabling environment for business to thrive.

This, he adds, has led to an increase in the number of investments not only in the town, but in the entire region.

“Those who do business in Eldoret can attest to this. We have really changed this town, which I feel now deserves to be elevated to a city,” he went on.

The governor further pointed to a recently released World Bank survey in which the region was ranked as Kenya’s most favourable investment destination.

WORLD BANK SURVEY

The World Bank found that it takes only 20 days and costs 20.4 per cent of income per capita to start a business in the county.

The Bank used business licensing, property registration, construction permits and contract enforcing as some of its parameters to rank the counties.

The governor also lauded the county assembly for its role in coming up with various legislations that have assisted in this venture.

Meanwhile, the governor has proposed that all civil society groups be cleared by the County security team before being allowed to operate in the region.

He said as the 2017 general elections approach, some lobby groups appear to have ‘ill motives’ hence the vetting call.

“They claim that they want to promote civic education and peace but have other intentions including tainting the image of our county and giving out money to promote division,” he said.