Police in Uasin Gishu County have intensified the crackdown on suppliers of illegal brews going by the name 'coffee spirit', suspected to be coming from Uganda.

In 2014, the lethal drinks killed at least 14 people in the North Rift including students.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdi Hassan has warned government officials abetting the vice that stern action will be taken against them.

According to Mr Hassan, the killer brews are said to be offloaded at Leseru and Maili Nne before being transported by motorbikes to areas such as Munyaka, Huruma,Langas and Mugundoi.

The brews are said to be brought to the country using PSV vehicles, long distance trucks and trains.

“The owners of such vehicles risk having their licenses revoked indefinitely for engaging in illegal trade which they are not licensed to engage in,” warned the administrator.

The security officials have also unearthed a syndicate where some residential areas have been turned into drinking dens.

CONTRIBUTING TO CRIME

“Owners of such buildings will be held responsible for such malpractices. This is also contributing to upsurge in crime in the region,” said Mr Hassan.

Mr Hassan warned chiefs in whose jurisdictions the illegal brews will be found that they risk being sacked for sleeping on the job.

The administrator also called on parents to keep an eye on their children especially during the long December holidays to stop them from engaging in drug abuse and other harmful practices.

Leaders in the region have demanded that the Government Chemist report on the lethal brews be made public.