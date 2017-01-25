By DERRICK LUVEGA

The government has ordered registrar of persons and chiefs not to request for clinical or baptismal cards from Kenyans applying to be issued with national identification cards (IDs).

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday announced that applicants whose parents were known to chiefs should be issued with ID cards.

“No chief should ask for a clinical and baptismal card. If an applicant and the parents are well known let them be given an ID in three days," Mr Ruto said in Vihiga County.

According to the DP, many patients do not give birth in hospitals while some applicants may have not been baptised to be issued with cards.

Speaking at Serem in Vihiga County during a voter mobilisation drive, the Deputy President said the directive should be implemented countrywide.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi had challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that the three-day ID issuing directive is implemented across the country, not only in Jubilee strongholds.

"They (officials) should not demand a lot of requirements. Everyone who is 18 years and above should get an ID so he or she registers as a voter," he ordered.

SECOND TERM

The deputy president also used the occasion to campaign for the re-election of the Jubilee administration.

“We have improved the health, education, roads and power sectors. Ask those competing against us to tell you their agenda. What did they do when they served as Prime Minister and Vice President?,” he said in reference to Cord co-principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka before leaving for Aldai in Nandi county.

He further reiterated that the Jubilee government had scrapped examination fees for secondary and primary schools.

Accompanying the DP was Governors Cleophas Lang’at (Nandi), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills MP) and Cornelly Serem (Aldai).