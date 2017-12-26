CS Eugene Wamalwa pelted with stones at Maragoli festival
Tuesday December 26 2017
Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was on Tuesday forced to abandon a meeting at Mbale Municipal Ground in Vihiga County after a hostile crowd pelted him with stones.
Police used teargas to defuse the crowd attending the Maragoli Cultural Festival.
The crowd turned hostile immediately after the CS arrived at the venue to join other leaders in marking the annual event including Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.
Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi escorted Mr Wamalwa to safety as the crowd chanted anti-Wamalwa slogans.
Before Mr Wamalwa was escorted out, Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi tried in vain to calm down the crowd and allow the minister to stay.
But some people in the crowd pelted the CS with objects and stones, forcing police to lob teargas to disperse them.