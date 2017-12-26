By DERRICK LUVEGA

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was on Tuesday forced to abandon a meeting at Mbale Municipal Ground in Vihiga County after a hostile crowd pelted him with stones.

Police used teargas to defuse the crowd attending the Maragoli Cultural Festival.

The crowd turned hostile immediately after the CS arrived at the venue to join other leaders in marking the annual event including Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Residents at the cultural festival in Mbale, Vihiga County, on December 26, 2017. Some attendees chanted anti-CS Eugene Wamalwa slogans and pelted him with stones, forcing him to leave the festival. PHOTO | DERICK LUVEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi escorted Mr Wamalwa to safety as the crowd chanted anti-Wamalwa slogans.

Before Mr Wamalwa was escorted out, Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi tried in vain to calm down the crowd and allow the minister to stay.