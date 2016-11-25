The procedural motion had been sponsored by North Maragoli Ward RE Andrew Ahuga.

By DERICK LUVEGA

Acting Vihiga County Assembly Speaker Richard Muhiga on Thursday evening blocked a debate set to discuss reinstatement of suspended speaker Dan Chitwa.

Mr Chitwah was suspended by the assembly on June 9 over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and misappropriation of assembly funds.

The procedural motion had been sponsored by North Maragoli Ward Representative Andrew Ahuga.

"Such a motion can only be allowed six months after the one that led to Mr Chitwah's suspension. The motion was passed in the House on June 9 and a fresh motion can only be allowed on any day after December 9," said Mr Muhiga.

Mr Muhiga said amid discontentment among MCAs that he would not allow the motion to be debated in the House "because it is grossly unprocedural".

Mr Muhiga further said the motion was a violation of the assembly's standing orders as it had not gone through the House Business Committee for approval.

The Acting Speaker also told the assembly the suspended speaker had filed court cases against the assembly.

He said, "I need official communication from the court showing that the cases have been withdrawn. I will only admit this motion after receiving the official communication from court."

Mr Chitwah sued the assembly after the decision to suspend him.

The case, currently before Kisumu Industrial and Labour Relations Court, will come up for judgement on February 9, 2017.

Mr Muhiga also noted that the embattled speaker is party to a petition before High Court seeking the removal of the clerk and his deputy.

These are the cases Mr Muhiga, who is also the Shamakhokho ward representative, wants withdrawn before he can allow debated on the motion seeking return of the suspended speaker.

While seeking to move the motion, Mr Ahuga, the motion's sponsor, said: "This concerns our speaker who was set aside for further investigation."

He added: "But because this has not been done, we should take up this matter."

Surprisingly, Mr Muhiga blocked debate on the motion even after it had been seconded by Wemilabi ward representative Mr Peter Amuhinda.

Mr Amuhinda said: "Chitwah is a family man. He is going through the same problems we are facing."

At the time the speaker was accused of receiving an imprest of Sh1.9 million from the assembly to facilitate for his wedding and honeymoon to Seychelles in April last year.

The MCAs also claimed another Sh200,000 assembly money was used to purchase a car engine for the speakers personal car.

The speaker was also accused of receiving a monthly house allowance while at the same time the assembly paid for his monthly rent of Sh80,000 for a house in Mbale.