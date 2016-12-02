A night fire has burnt a Vihiga County government building leading to lose of crucial documents.

The fire started at 1am on Friday.

The building located at Municipal grounds in Mbale Town houses the office of the town manager and the revenue collection office.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known as there was a power blackout at the time of the incident.

The blackout affected the whole town and supply was yet to be restored by Friday morning.

County authorities are yet to comment on the cause of the fire that razed the entire building.