By DERICK LUVEGA

Suspended Vihiga Speaker Dan Chitwah got a reprieve on Monday after a special assembly sitting voted in favour of a motion seeking his reinstatement.

Mr Chitwah was suspended by the 39-member assembly in June 2016 following allegations of misappropriation of assembly funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

He was subjected to further investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman).

During debate on the reinstatement motion, the assembly blamed the two investigative agencies of "delaying" to subject Mr Chitwah to further investigations, consequently keeping him in the cold for too long.

SLOW INVESTIGATIONS

The mover of the motion, Andrew Ahuga (North Maragoli), said, “Six months have elapsed and no substantive investigations have been carried out. The pace by the investigative agencies has been slow.”

“The two bodies only started conducting investigations after this assembly expressed concerns. Every person is presumed innocent until when proven guilty. Our Speaker is no exception,” he added.

The assembly wrote to the two bodies on June 28, 2016, asking them to subject Mr Chitwah to investigations.

The investigations began towards the end of that year.

SH2.8M FOR WEDDING

The assembly wanted the Speaker investigated for allegedly using up to Sh2.8 million on his wedding, honeymoon and unnecessary trips to Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The funds belonged to the assembly.

He was also accused of using another Sh844,000 assembly money for a trip to the United Kingdom to attend a training and another Sh150,000 as per diem while in the same country.

But Monday, the MCAs said their decision to reinstate Mr Chitwah should not be seen as intended to block investigations.

However, they expressed concerns that the investigative agencies 'delayed' in commencing inquiries and thus it would be unjust to keep their Speaker in the cold "for long".

Several MCAs who contributed to the debate said Mr Chitwah needed to resume office and voted in favour of Mr Ahuga's motion.

Mr Chitwah will now open the assembly on February 7 after members return from recess.