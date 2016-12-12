By BRUHAN MAKONG

Three Wajir MPs have skipped Jamhuri Day celebrations following what is believed to be a supremacy battle between them and Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Only Wajir East MP Abass Sheikh and Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim attended the celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

The differences between Senator Abdirahman Hassan, Adan Keynan (Eldas) and Mohamed Elmi (Tarbaj) heightened on the 2016 Mashujaa Day in October.

The three who walked out on governor Abdullahi as he rose to read his speech during Mashujaa Day after they were heckled by the crowd were Monday expected to put up a political showdown in Wajir Town but kept off the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Mr Abdullahi took advantage of their absence and declared his re-election bid in the 2017 gubernatorial contest.

“We still have many ideas and there are many projects that we would like to implement. It is for these reasons that I will be offering myself for re-election as governor of Wajir County and I seek your support. I am hopeful that given our success in this transition term, we will achieve even more in the next term,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi appeared to have won the locals’ hearts last week when the projects he proposed during the equalisation fund public participation forum were adopted by the public.

MP'S PROPOSAL REJECTED

Mr Keynan had presented a proposal signed by all Wajir MPs that would have seen the funds used for road upgrade and establishment of dams but this was rejected by wananchi.

During the public forum, the differences between the governor and the MP played out with most of the speakers loudly telling off the MPs and supported the governor.

While declaring his interest to seek re-election in 2017 gubernatorial contest, Mr Abdullahi highlighted the achievements of his government in the last three years.

He said he believes he has run a “good course” and his administration has achieved a lot that has put Wajir on the devolution map of Kenya.

Mr Abdullahi urged the politicians to refrain from playing provocative politics and to peacefully seek votes during their campaigns.

“We should all seek the mandate of the people peacefully and without pitting them against each other along clan and sub clan divides,” said Mr Abdullahi.

Mr Abdullahi, who was elected on an ODM ticket in the last elections, is expected to vie against Kenya’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, and Mr Ugas Sheikh who was nominated by his Fai sub-clan in August.

LAND GRABBING

Mr Abbdullahi raised concern over increased land grabbing in the county.

“Land grabbing by speculators and private developers has reached a crisis level in our county especially in the county headquarters of Wajir,” said the governor.

The governor warned individuals against fencing off public land.

“I want to sound a warning to all those fencing [off] huge chunks of land that they will not have their way. It is pointless grabbing public land as it is only a matter of time before you lose it,” said the governor.

He said all chiefs, ward and town administrators will be held responsible for the grabbing of public land in their areas.

TAX AND LEVIES

Mr Abdullahi urged the residents to pay taxes and service levies as required.

“From next week, we will start collecting all outstanding land rates and rents in our county. I urge you to co-operate in this exercise. The taxes are a vital component of our budget,” he said.

The governor warned that failure to collect the dues could result to cancellation of beneficial projects for various departments.

He said he is happy that Wajir has been consistently rated as one of the counties with the highest percentage investment on development projects in the last three financial years.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has also recognised Wajir for conducting more than 95 per cent of payments via G-Pay and Ifmis.