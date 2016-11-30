By BRUHAN MAKONG

A man was arrested on Monday night at Khorof Kharar in Wajir on suspicion that he was providing information to Al-Shabaab.

Wajir East OCPD Anthony Mbogo said Kuna Mohamed Dahir had a Kenyan identity card and was arrested on his way from Somalia on a boda boda.

“There has been suspicion that information on the movements and activities of the Kenyan security forces were being leaked to the militants. Investigations pointed to the suspect as he has been crossing to Somalia frequently,” he said.

The suspect was also found with a document dated June 19, 2013, which showed that he had served as a police officer in charge of Owsqurun in Elwak division in Somalia.

The letter indicated that Mr Dahir had been appointed to the position by a Somali army major-general in charge of Elwak division.

Mr Mbogo, however, said the Somalia government had already confirmed that he did not serve in any security forces.