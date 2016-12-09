By BRUHAN MAKONG

The South Korean ambassador to Kenya Kwan Young-dae has said his country will partner with the Wajir County government in the implementation of various projects.

Speaking in Wajir Town Thursday after touring different development projects, the ambassador said despite the harsh climatic conditions, the county has achieved a lot in the last four years of devolution.

“My visit to Wajir County is aimed at exploring the possibility of partnership between the Korean government and Wajir County,” Mr Young-dae said.

The ambassador said he has visited several counties including Baringo, Kiambu and Kajiado and said Wajir will be given priority in development start-ups in health, water, energy, agriculture and education.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said he is ready to work with the Korean government to improve service delivery to residents.

Mr Abdullahi was recently appointed the water ambassador by the national government for the efforts that he has put in place in ensuring Wajir residents have access to water.

The county recently completed the drilling of 136 boreholes.