By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Chiefs in Wajir have been directed to lead the war against terrorism and inter-clan conflicts in their areas.

County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal on Wednesday held a meeting with all the chiefs from the county in an effort to combat terrorism and curb the inter-clan clashes witnessed in the region.

“In the past there have been cases of clan conflicts in the county where a number of people have lost their lives. To ensure a total solution towards this issue is achieved the chiefs will be responsible in identifying the militia and reporting them to the security agencies,” he said on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists at his residence, the commissioner said chiefs are influential in the community and will play a major role in ensuring long lasting peace is achieved.

In attendance were 406 chiefs and their assistants, eight deputy county commissioners and 23 assistant county commissioners.

The meeting was used to sensitise chiefs on their role as government representatives and the importance of being neutral in their duties.

Mr Ole Tialal added that in an effort to counter the rising cases of terrorism, security agencies will work with chiefs in ensuring the perpetrators are brought to book.

REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES

“In the past we have had cases where some terror suspects are accommodated in a certain area before undertaking their heinous acts.

“Chiefs will play a vital role in ensuring that such occurrences are no longer witnessed by providing reports to the security agencies of any suspicious activity or persons,” said Mr Ole Tialal.

The chiefs will also be tasked with identifying areas associated with radicalism and the people responsible.

On politics, the county commissioner said administrators will be tasked with ensuring politicians do not incite people.

He warned the chiefs against bias and clannism.

Mr Ole Tialal added that most madrassa teachers are non-locals from neighbouring Somalia and do not have work permits.

He asked chiefs to identify non-Kenyan madrassa teachers for action to be taken.

MADRASSA CARRICULUM

He added that they will work with the county’s religious leaders to come up with a madrassa curriculum that will shield children from being exposed to radical teachings.

“Our madrassa system does not have a curriculum and thus it is easier for the children to be dragged into radicalism unknowingly.

“We will consult with the religious leaders so that we come up with a suitable curriculum,” he said.

He cautioned chiefs with a tendency of staying away from their areas of jurisdiction that they will be sacked.

“We want them to be always present in their locations and sub-locations in order to quickly detect crime. Some of them move to the urban centres after being recruited and thus fail in service delivery to the people.