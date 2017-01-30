By OSCAR KAKAI

More by this Author

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has warned bandits wreaking havoc along the West Pokot-Turkana border and Kerio Valley that they will be flushed out ahead of the August general elections.

Speaking in Marich, Mr Kachapin issued a one week ultimatum to the bandits to surrender to the police or be forcefully flushed out of their hideouts.

The governor said they will not allow a few criminals to cause tension and animosity among communities which have been living in peace.

More than 30 people have been killed in Kerio Valley along the West Pokot–Elgeyo-Marakwet and Turkana borders since March 2016.

In the recent past, many attacks and cattle rustling have resurfaced in the area.

Mr Kachapin said that the perpetrators of crime must face the full force of the law.

“We shall deal with them accordingly. We cannot entertain that kind of nonsense in this era,” said Mr Kachapin.

He vowed that as leaders, they will not defend criminals attacking neighbouring communities and stealing cattle.

NO BLANKET CONDEMNATION

“It will not be possible for one to commit a crime and seek the support of the community. Time for blanket community condemnation is over,” he said.

Mr Kachapin urged residents to ensure peace prevails in the area, adding that those committing crime should be treated as individuals and should not hide behind the community.

He reiterated that counties are now undertaking development activities and residents are not ready for tribal conflicts.

“One should face the law as an individual and not involve the community. We want those behind the killings arrested and prosecuted,” Governor Kachapin said.

Mr Kachapin called on security agencies to arrest anyone committing crime.

“We want schools set up, roads opened and ensure there is water in the area,” he said.

He called on the residents not to revenge against their neighbours in case of an attack.

“We urge residents to shun revenge because this creates animosity among communities,” said Mr Kachapin.