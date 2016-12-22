By OSCAR KAKAI

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has criticised law enforcement agents for not doing much to contain runaway insecurity in Kerio Valley.

The governor said the officers have failed to effectively carry out their duties, leading to a rise in criminal activity in the region.

"We cannot suffer because of a few individuals,” the Governor told Nation.co.ke.

He went on, “We know who the criminals are and we have even informed them. But we fail to understand why they have not been apprehended.”

He said leaders in the region have played their role of engaging in peace building initiatives and it is now upon security agencies to ensure peace prevails in the region.

“We have done our part as leaders. We have held many peace caravans and residents have embraced peace. It is now time for the security agents to weed out the few criminals disturbing us,” he went on.

Mr Kachapin further called on Interior minister Joseph Nkaissery and the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to act swiftly and end clashes in Kerio Valley.