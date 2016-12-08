By OSCAR KAKAI

Leaders from the North Rift region have been urged to shun divisive politics in a bid to promote peace ahead of 2017 elections.

Speaking Wednesday in Masol, West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo has asked leaders from the neighbouring counties of West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Samburu to put aside their political differences for peace prevail in the region.

“It’s time leaders [forget] their political alignments and continue to embrace peace. We want development to be realised in the region,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

Prof Lonyangapuo also warned social media users against posting inciting messages that could threaten the relative peace enjoyed for the last two years among communities in the region.

The senator added that the North Rift counties should initiate joint projects like irrigation along their borders.

He called on the county and the national governments to set up schools, open roads and initiate irrigation projects along the borders of the various counties.