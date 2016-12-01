ODM is seeking to outshine its rivals in the region during the upcoming elections.

The Orange Democratic Party has embarked on a grassroots recruitment drive in West Pokot county - a Jubilee and Kanu zone - in a bid to popularize the party in the region.

ODM West Pokot branch chairman Joseph Akoule said that they have laid down strategies to drum up support to ensure a win for the party’s presidential candidate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga win the presidency in the 2017 elections.

“We want to take over power .We shall hit the ground in every ward to make sure we get more slots in the county assembly and deliver a good percentage of votes ,”said Akuole.

The official said the party will begin recruitment of more members to make it strong and vibrant.

ODM’s Lilian Plapan said the party was re-energizing as it strives to out win other parties that have been more popular in the region in the past.

Mrs Plapan who has announced that she will contest for the women representative seat in the county, pointed out that newly elected leaders will be involved in selling party policies in all the four constituencies.

“We aim to take more representatives of the party to the county assembly and in the national assembly in the next general elections,” said Mrs Plapan .

The official gave a three months ultimatum those members to make up their minds or be locked out.