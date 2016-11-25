By OSCAR KAKAI

By PHILIP BWAYO

The national government has over the last four years spent Sh80.3 billion to cater for the needs of the elderly and other vulnerable group under the cash transfer programme.

Speaking in Kapenguria on Thursday, Social Protection PS Susan Mochache said the number of beneficiaries has also increased from 200,000 to more than 830,000 people during the same period.

Ms Mochache revealed that Sh374 million has been used to take care of more than 15,000 beneficiaries in West Pokot County.

The PS said the programme has demonstrated the government’s commitment to improve the livelihood of vulnerable groups in the country.

“It has been accepted as one of the best component in the fight against poverty.

“We expect to see more beneficiaries being brought on board in the next financial year,” she said.

CHALLENGES

However, she revealed that the programme also had its fair share of challenges, mostly during disbursement, but said the issues were being addressed.

“Our intention was that the beneficiaries only travel for less than six kilometers.

“We have, however, come to realise that some of the beneficiaries cover more than 200kms for the service, which is wrong,” she said.

Ms Mochache later visited Kitale in Trans Nzoia County where she revealed that Sh250 million has been set aside to benefit more than 10,500 elderly people under the programme.

The PS said the funds were increased in the current financial year to meet an increasing number of elderly people who are faced with poverty.

“Not everybody will, however, benefit owing to budgetary constraints hence the need to priorities on needy cases. We will keep increasing the funds in subsequent financial years,” she said.

She said the programme has been a success since its inception, judging from the high uptake with the inception of Huduma centres in each county, making the delivery of the service easier.

She also reiterated the national government’s commitment in tackling the growing number of street children in major towns across the country.