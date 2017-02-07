Two people shot dead in Kerio Valley

Meanwhile, a young man from Marakwet was shot on Tuesday morning by suspected warriors of a rival community. The attackers had laid an ambush along the Marakwet East–Pokot Central border.

By PHILEMON SUTER

By OSCAR KAKAI

Two people, including a suspected arms dealer, have been shot dead in Kerio Valley.

The suspected arms dealer had bought two assault rifles and hundreds of ammunition when he was shot dead by his suppliers after escorting him. His suppliers made away with the weapons.

Police moved the body of Mr Henry Kiprono, 27, from Cheratak escarpment in Pokot Central Sub-county, where he was killed, to Kapenguria before finally taking it to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret on Tuesday.

Mr Kiprono hailed from Kachesom village in Kibiriem location of Marakwet East.

Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Geoffrey Kithinji said police were received with hostility by residents of Cheratak village who vowed not to have a meeting in the area over the matter. The also declined to give details of the arms’ suppliers.

Meanwhile, a young man from Marakwet was shot on Tuesday morning by suspected warriors of a rival community. The attackers had laid an ambush along the Marakwet East–Pokot Central border.

The deceased, Mr Stephen Roncers Misto, 28, was shot in the chest and died on the spot, said Kaben location chief Joseph Lokanda, adding that tension was building up in the area.

“In fact, the aggressors have resorted to ambushing people even at night. Before this morning’s attack, they had come last night and fired at people who were on a motorbike but no one was hurt,” he said.