NATION AGENDA: It is time to vote out repugnant potbellies

There are two types of potbellies.

The first one is the one worn by that man who grew up dirt poor, where food was hard to come by, an eagerly awaited for reluctant miracle that happened every few days.

For decades, this man was a walking skeleton until he got his first job, a job that could finally afford him three meals a day and some beer and nyama choma over the weekend.

As happens when long-awaited for fortune finally shows up, this man embarks on eating his sweat, so to speak, with unbridled zeal, unable to believe his good fortune.

With time, his waistline fills, and in a short while, a potbelly forms.

This man proudly owns the belly, which comfortably sits on his belt, looking just right, quite at home.

This potbelly we understand. We even applaud this man on his new acquisition because it is the result of hard work and sweat.

This is an honest Kenyan’s potbelly.

The other type of potbelly can be identified from miles away.

You will not need to know its owner to be repelled by it.

It is unsightly, a tumour that keeps growing with every greedy mouthful of ill-gotten wealth the carrier shoves into his mouth.

ILLEGAL BUSINESS

When he walks, his overstuffed belly shakes ponderously, threatening to spill out contents that have been illegally amassed, money from public coffers, money that should be equipping hospitals but instead lines the pockets of this individual.

This potbelly contains property that was hived off government land, land with a forged title deed that he unashamedly brandishes all over town, telling anyone who cares to listen about ‘his’ acres and acres in Karen.

Meanwhile, the carrier of this detestable belly huffs and puffs as he goes about his corrupt activities, sweating profusely, thanks to the ill-gotten load he drags around as he schemes on how he and his cronies will get their paws on more.

You have seen such a potbelly. It belongs to that tycoon in your home area that every aspiring politician pays homage to before jumping into the race.

The owner of this potbelly is a bedfellow with the who’s who in the government of the day, heck, he could even be on first name basis with the president, and so a whispered word in his ear might just catapult you 10 steps up your political career with one shove.

We know that this dropping of names comes with a price, a heavy price that takes the food off the mouths of the poor with each election.

Once this politician gets into office, the agreement is that he will be at the beck and call of Mr Potbelly, advancing his interests, ensuring that the arm of the law never touches his gross belly as he goes about his illegal businesses, never paying taxes like the rest of us honest hard working Kenyans who still hold onto the hope that the corruption that threatens to suffocate this country will be uprooted.

The carrier of this potbelly is that person in your county who keeps getting richer and richer while those around him struggle to feed and educate their children.

CORRUPT LEADERS

He is that person who buys a new fuel guzzler every year while his neighbours have to make do with unroadworthy speeding matatus on suicide missions.

He is that person who fuels ethnic hatred and does not care if Kenya burns because he and his family can always fly out overseas for an extended visit.

This man (or woman) is the reason why you and I will never win a substantial government tender because they are reserved for he and his greedy buddies.

They are the reason why your loved ones die as they queue to have their turn at the one functioning radiation machine because money meant to equip hospitals somehow found its way into his pocket.

As this year’s election draws near, you will see your fair share of these potbellies.

They will be busy pulling strings behind the scenes to ensure their puppets get into office.

You know these potbellies, and you know their marionettes, the ones who will ensure that these potbellies continue to bloat by serving them undeserved and illicit meals.

It is time to put a stop to these individuals once and for all. We can do this using our vote in the coming election.

By voting in corrupt individuals every election year, we have contributed to the cancer that corruption has become in this country.

Come August, let us boldly single out these individuals and deny them our votes.