Dr Flo,

I had a vaginal discharge during pregnancy and I was treated but it has recurred yet I gave birth in January this year. It is making me uncomfortable. I was told by my doctor after a lab test that it is more frequent during pregnancy. Why is it affecting me again?

Thanks, Sally.

Dear Sally,

Every so often, many women experience abnormal vaginal discharge. Most of the times, the discharge is caused by bacterial or fungal infection, due to imbalance of the organisms that naturally live in that part of the body.

If one organism reduces e.g. the “good” bacteria, then other organisms can multiply, causing abnormal discharge, itching and sometimes even pain.

This happens more commonly in pregnancy, due to the hormonal changes, but it can also happen to women who are not pregnant, and even young girls.

Treatment is usually easy and effective, with either oral tablets or suppositories (tablets placed in the vagina).

To prevent the infections, wear cotton underwear and do not wear tight trousers. If your sexual partner has any symptoms, they should also be treated, though the vaginal discharge may not be transmitted sexually.

Dr Flo,

My teenage daughter has a problem of sweaty palms and feet. This started some years back and I have not been able to find a lasting solution to the same. There are times when her soles and palms appear cracked, giving her a very uncomfortable time. Is the cracked skin a result of sweating? Is there anything that can be done about this condition?

Worried Mother, Nyeri.

Dear Worried Mother,

Sweating is one of the ways of managing excessive body heat. But when the sweating is too much, it becomes uncomfortable, as is the case with your daughter. This is called hyperhidrosis. The excessive sweating is not considered dangerous though.

The constant wetness of the palms and feet makes it easier to get other skin conditions like fungal infections, eczema and even cracking.

The excessive sweating in most cases is due to overactive sweat glands, due to miscommunication from the nerves. In a few people, there may be other health problems like hormonal disorders, blood sugar disorders, and anxiety.

Your daughter should take a lot of water and consider wearing loose-fitting clothes, cotton socks and leather shoes. She can change socks and shoes halfway through the day, if at all possible, and change to open shoes in the evening.

She can also apply aluminium chloride/chlorhydrate solution prescribed by the doctor or from a chemist. A moisturising cream would help with the cracked soles and palms.

If the sweating continues to be excessive, she can be seen by a skin specialist — a dermatologist — for iontophoresis, which means that a mild electric current is passed to the feet and the hands through water.

Dr Flo,

I have a problem that affects the mind and not the body. I dread the future. I am overcome by fear. I feel a void. I am anxious and depressed. I am afraid of death. I have low moods, and I have insecurity about financial constraints and career. Where do these feelings come from? Could this adversely affect my general health?

Alnashir D Walji, Nairobi.

Dear Alnashir,

You seem to be suffering from depression, which is a mood disorder. The feelings you are having are common in depression, and they can affect how you interact with others, your work and your academics.

This can also affect your general health; for example, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, lack of sleep or oversleeping, poor sex drive, headache and muscle aches.

You need to see a psychiatrist for further evaluation and treatment, which may include medication and/or psychotherapy, or counselling.