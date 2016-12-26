Breakthrough in fight against deadly Ebola as vaccine found

An Ebola vaccine— rVSV-ZEBOV—conducted in Guinea have shown it to be highly protective against the deadly virus.

The world may have found its first Ebola vaccine to tackle the highly infectious disease, which is expected to be available next year, a study shows.

This is a welcome relief to the global dilemma following the 2013 outbreak that saw at least 11,000 people die and more than 20,000 get infected.

At the time when the viral disease ravaged across West Africa, there were untested drugs against the virus that could have saved lives but doctors did not know the side effects.

However, final results of a two-year experimental study on an Ebola vaccine— rVSV-ZEBOV—conducted in Guinea have shown it to be highly protective against the deadly virus.

Ebola is a severe often fatal illness in humans caused by a virus which rapidly reproduce and attacks immune cells, which release a ‘flood’ of inflammatory molecules that cause tiny blood vessels to burst.

The results published last week in the British medical journal, The Lancet, is a follow up to early trial results published last year that showed the vaccine was 100 per cent successful.

The vaccine, which is the first to prevent infection, involved 11,841 people in Guinea in 2015.

The trial led by the World Health Organisation together with Guinea’s Ministry of Health showed that among the 5,837 people who received it, no Ebola cases were recorded 10 days after vaccination. In comparison, there were 23 cases 10 days or more after vaccination among those who did not receive the vaccine.

HERD IMMUNITY

The findings of the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine come at a time when another study titled Updates to the zoonotic niche map of Ebola virus disease in July this year showed that Marsabit County could be at risk of an animal-to-human transmission of the Ebola virus as it is “environmentally suitable for Ebola transmission by bats”.

Dr David Pigott, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, argues that the region has the appropriate “nature, dense vegetation virus, forested area for the Ebola virus.”

But Kenya’s risk of an Ebola transmission is lower compared to that of Uganda, Ethiopia, and Tanzania as it is among the bottom three countries at risk of the viral haemorrhage disease.

But the researcher warned “if an outbreak occurs in Uganda or South Sudan for instance, it may be imported into the country.”

Dr Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO’s assistant director-general for Health Systems and Innovation and the lead author of the study said while the compelling results come “too late for those who lost their lives during West Africa’s Ebola epidemic” they show that when the next Ebola outbreak hits, “we will not be defenceless”.

The trial, which started in 2015, took place in the coastal region of Basse-Guinée, the area of Guinea which is still experiencing new cases of Ebola. The trial used an innovative design called “the ring vaccination” approach.

It involved tracing all people who may have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola cases (including clothes of the infected person) within the three-week incubation period of the virus.

A total of 117 clusters (or “rings”) were identified, each made up of an average of 80 people. After identification, adults over 18 years were the first group to be vaccinated to determine the efficacy of the vaccine, before it was administered to children above six years. Unvaccinated people in the rings were indirectly protected from Ebola virus through “herd immunity”, the same method used to identify and eradicate small pox.

COMPASSIONATE USE

Coordinator of the Ebola Response and Director of the National Agency for Health Security in Guinea, Dr KeÏta Sakoba, said: “Ebola left a devastating legacy in our country. We are proud that we have been able to contribute to developing a vaccine that will prevent other nations from enduring what we endured”.

To assess safety, people who received the vaccine were observed for 30 minutes after vaccination and at repeated home visits up to 12 weeks later. Approximately half reported mild symptoms soon after vaccination, including headache, fatigue and muscle pain but recovered within days without long term effects. Whereas there were three cases of severe side effects from the vaccination, two cases were directly linked to the vaccine while one was reported to possibly be related to influenza-like illness.

The vaccine was initially developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada who licensed it to Merck, Sharpe & Dohme, a global pharmaceutical company, which has received a green light for a faster regulatory review by both the United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

In January, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance provided US$5 million to Merck towards the future procurement of the vaccine once it is approved, prequalified and recommended by WHO.

Merck is expected to have at least 300,000 doses of the vaccine in case of an emergency before 2017. Access to the vaccine is being made available through a procedure called “compassionate use” that enables use of the vaccine after informed consent. Additional studies are ongoing to provide more data on the safety of the vaccine in children and other vulnerable populations such as people with HIV.

Another different Ebola vaccine candidate, the recombinant adenovirus type-5 vaccine, is in the pipeline. It is in phase two trial led by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and was conducted in Sierra Leone in 2015.

______________

How the vaccine works:

The rVSV-ZEBOV works by replacing a gene from a harmless virus known as vesicular stomatitis virus with a gene encoding an Ebola virus surface protein. The vaccine does not contain any live Ebola virus.

The numbers:

Total cases (suspected, probable, and confirmed infections): 28,616

Laboratory-confirmed cases: 15,261

Total deaths: 11,310

Survivors: 10,000

The first Ebola outbreak occurred in 1976 in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which reported about 31 cases of Ebola in 2014.

There are five ebola strains: