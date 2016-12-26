Good times are here but don’t drop the ball on sex

These are holiday and celebration months where people are relaxed and have enough time with their lovers.

It is not a coincidence that most people have their birthdays in August, September and October. It is testimony of the good times couples have in December and January. These are holiday and celebration months where people are relaxed and have enough time with their lovers.

A number of them are on holiday just to have fun and sex is part of it.

The consequences of these celebrations are all fine to the extent that they are anticipated but sometimes the unexpected happens. While the emergency pill will be on high demand, unwanted and unplanned pregnancies are inevitable. It is not surprising that requests for abortion are expected to be highest in January and February.

What clever people are doing right now is to be strict with contraception, a more regular contraceptive than the emergency pill. If you haven’t already, consider the regular pill, the coil, the injectable contraceptive, and implants. If you have achieved your desired number of children then opt for the permanent methods of contraception such as tubal ligation or vasectomy. These are easy to do and have no effect on your sexual performance contrary to what myths say.

But unplanned pregnancies are just one of the many other things to worry about. Unprotected sex with someone whose status you do not know could expose you to HIV during this season.

SAFER OPTION

You are better off abstaining if you do not have a trustworthy sex partner. But if you can’t, please use a condom. It will protect you from HIV and pregnancy.

Buying a condom can be difficult, I know. The embarrassment of queuing in the supermarket with a packet of condoms in your hands and the feel that the whole world is looking at you. It has never been easy. Fortunately, there are many other outlets to get them in pharmacies, kiosks and small shops.

Take courage and buy a condom. It is better than regretting a long term infection later.

By the way, there are condoms for ladies too. Condoms are not just for men. Female condoms may not however be as widely available as the male ones. Before you start your journey to the holiday destination, take a few hours to get your female condom from a pharmacy or a health facility. Make sure that the seller demonstrates to you how to use it. You can have it as a back-up even when your male partner has his.

But my plea this holiday season is for each of us to protect our children, particularly the girl child. Because, during this long holiday, many school going girls will indulge in sex. Most of the times, the sex is forced by an older person. In law they call sex with a girl under the age of 18 defilement with legal consequences.

These girls cannot negotiate for safe sex and this means they are more prone to unwanted pregnancies and HIV infection. Both of these consequences put their future at a great risk. Many drop out of school. Many families punish such girls irrespective of the consequences surrounding their indulgence in sex. If you have a child or a relative or child of a friend who is at risk of teenage sex this season, please help them prevent it.

Due to the prevailing mood during this time, rape cases also go up. Most women are raped by people known to them. A few are raped by strangers. Rape is a painful experience that no one should ever go through. Be in the company of people that you trust. Avoid being in a private space with people you do not intend to have sex with.

EARLY DETECTION

Avoid walking alone in dark alleys and paths. These increase your risk of being raped by a stranger. In the unfortunate event that rape happens, take immediate action to report to hospital. Do not shower or clean your private parts. Health personnel will need to take specimens from your sex organs to help identify the rapist.

Further, reporting early to hospital helps in having HIV and pregnancy prevention medicines started in good time. The more you delay to seek care, the higher the risk that you will end up with long term problems.

Finally if you have not as yet done your annual health check, it is time to do it. Your breasts need to be checked and a mammogram done to ensure that there is no cancer developing. Further, you need to have screening for cancer of the cervix.

I know some people hate the examination for pap smear but it is never really painful, it is just uncomfortable. Fortunately, it takes only a few minutes, less than five minutes to be exact.

Yet the test is so important for any woman who has ever had sex. It tells us if you are at a risk of developing cancer or if the cancer is already present. Most of the time, early cancer changes can be detected and treated easily. This is as opposed to waiting for one to develop symptoms of cancer during which time treatment is difficult and there are high rates of failure.