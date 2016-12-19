HIDDEN HUNGER: Your ‘healthy’ child could be malnourished

With the presence of fast food joints, many parents see junk food as a quick way to feed their children.

Many think children from poor families or those living in rural areas that are prone to malnutrition because they are either starving or don’t have enough food to eat. However, even children who appear to receive adequate quantities of food may not be meeting all their requirements for other nutrients.

Parents in urban areas or those who are financially stable are usually surprised to learn, on a routine visit to the clinic, that their ‘well-fed’ child is deficient in certain nutrients that are crucial for health and wellbeing. This is the phenomenon of ‘hidden hunger’.

Hidden hunger is not felt in the belly as hunger pangs but it’s what the body craves for in the form of minerals and vitamins it desperately needs for physical and intellectual growth.

The body requires the main food groups of carbohydrates (starches), proteins, fats and vegetables in fairly large quantities.Carbohydrates provide the main energy source for immediate use. Although fats can be an immediate energy source, most serve as a form of storage for excess energy to be used up during times of scarcity. Proteins are the main building blocks for body tissues such as muscles, skin and other body linings and structures. Vegetables provide much needed vitamins and fibre.

BONE FORMATION

A deficiency in any of these food groups can have serious health consequences and result in severe illness.The common nutrients that most children don’t get adequately are iron and folate, which leads to low blood levels (anaemia) and calcium/vitamin D deficiency respectively. This results in poor formation of the growing bones, a condition known as “rickets”.

There are misconceptions about it: One, children with rickets show a variety of complications other than the famous bow legs. Many think that it’s the only sign that your child has rickets; two, a child suffering from inadequate calcium or vitamin D may exhibit a delay in a number of developmental milestones such as delay in sitting and delayed eruption of teeth. They are also prone to diseases that healthy children would weather easily.

Many may think then that the solution is to increase the two minerals Calcium and Phosphates which are responsible for healthy bone formation — medically known as mineralisation — but surprisingly, that is not the case. Vitamin D is the hormone responsible for regulating the absorption and utilisation of Calcium and Phosphorus in the body. Calcium is derived from the diet in a number of foods such as dairy products and nuts. Phosphate can be found in meats.

We may take up calcium in the diet every day 80 per cent of it, is usually unutilised, mainly in stool and the rest in urine. Therefore, inadequate calcium intake is rarely the cause of poor bone mineralisation and increasing its intake rarely solves the problem.

So then, how can you ensure that your child does not have poor bone formation? Small sources of vitamin D are found in a limited number of foods including meats and dairy products. However, the quantities in all these sources are too little and are inadequate to meet the needs of the growing child. In nature, the source of vitamin D is actually the sun!