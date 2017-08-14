At the new-born unit at Kenyatta National Hospital, Judy Nelima can barely sleep as she has to wake up once every three hours to feed her baby. She would have delivered closer to her home at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, where she had been attending her antenatal check-ups, but nurses are on strike there.

Her little girl was born pre-term, setting the little one on a path of a rough start at life as now she is more vulnerable to medical problems than the average baby born on term. The nurse in charge, Anne Kioy, is worried for Nelima’s baby and the other 180 in this 60-bed unit. She is doing all she can to make the mothers and their babies here as comfortable as possible, but with nurses on strike, and the unit stretched way beyond capacity, overwork and burnout are beginning to set in on the skeletal staff here.

Nelima, her baby, and nurse Kioy have found themselves in this situation because of a series of errors in Kenya’s public healthcare system. The incoming administration could save them and the tens of other Kenyans in the same situation, or it could as well damn them to more anguish and suffering.

The problem started in 2013, when management of health services was devolved to the counties, giving the 47 units autonomy to make decisions on human resource management, emergency, and primary health care.

The idea was great — bring services closer to the people, and have teams close to those people managing the whole health enterprise — and as the first Cabinet Secretary for Health after devolution, James Macharia, indicated, health workers constituted the largest bulk of staff that left the national government to the counties. More than 44,000 of the 66,000 that joined the counties were in the medical sector.

Unfortunately, most county governments were not prepared for the additional staff, and, to make matters worse, did little to separate politics from the important matter that is public health management.

A year after the new devolution system kicked in, the World Bank, in a study titled Delivering Primary Health Services in Devolved Health System in Kenya, declared that a tenth of existing healthcare facilities in the country had become non-functional.

The report judged Kenyan hospitals on the availability of networked, motivated and competent staff; supply of essential medicines and funds for operation; and maintenance.

Percentage of total budget on health, way below the 15 per cent recommended in the Abuja Declaration Sh17,600

So much has changed since then, but so much has also remained the same. Here, the three major problems ailing Kenya’s health sector, and what should be done to correct them, according to experts:

One of the many county health executives who found themselves lost in the conundrum of devolved healthcare was Kisumu’s Dr Elizabeth Ogaja. In 2015 and a greater part of 2016, Dr Ogaja said, she did not have money to ensure that hospitals were stocked with essential drugs and non-pharmaceutical supplies.

Kisumu District Hospital had its power supply cut over a Sh700,000 debt, and many suppliers refused to do business with the facility. While the hospital was collecting money from patients, sometimes raking in as much as Sh2 million monthly, it could not use the money to pay its bills because of a bureaucratic finance requirement to submit the monies to a common pool.

“I draw budgets for emergencies such as supplying of drugs but every time I go to the county finance departments I am told I have to wait for the finance and procurement processes to run their full course,” she said.

Dr Ogaja said that she loathed the “unnecessary irritation of begging and nagging over the phone for something that is rightfully supposed to be released without much hassle because of the consequences involved”.

She also decried the underfunding that health has suffered as it is often seen as an easy casualty when budgets have to be cut or money transferred to fund something else.

The pharmacist said that county governments had employed a lot of people who did not understand the needs of various departments, and so officials were often at loggerheads.

“It is not just for the sake of salaries that you are employed, but to be part of a process that would make the lives of people better,” she said.

Dr Ogaja said she was sad that the monies hospitals collect are not being reimbursed to the hospitals in full, as should be the case. Before devolution, as explained in the National

Health Strategic Plan II spanning 2005 to 2012, hospitals all over the country banked all the money they collected. After every three months, hospital management teams would draw budgets depending on the total amount of money they had collected, which they would send to the Provincial Director of Medical Services (PDMS) for approval.

The money they collected would then be sent back to their accounts, together with the government’s allocation. Should there be an emergency, the hospital would write to the PDMS again and receive the money.

The government also gave money to a special kitty, Facility Improvement Fund (FIF), to be used for development in hospitals.

But in the new system hospitals collect money which they bank in the county’s revenue account. The county government ought to reimburse the money to the hospitals with an additional amount, but the money is scarcely refunded and in the rare occasions that it happens, the funds are lesser than what the hospitals banked. Hospitals cannot spend the money they collect until an Authority to Incur Expenses (AIE) is issued to them.

Also, before devolution, hospitals operated in a “push” system, where drugs and any other medical kits were centrally determined and sent to the facilities. The current system is designed to work in a “pull” arrangement, where each facility should place orders for drugs depending on its needs, such as the disease burden of the catchment areas they serve.

The push system has not been working because of, among many other reasons, the fact that county governments have treated money collected from facilities as a source of revenue. Kisumu County Finance Executive George Ongaya said that the “strict financial laws that were put in place to curb corruption” are preventing counties from spending money on hospitals”.

“The National Treasury allocates money for any activity in the county,” he said. “Some allocations are more than the need, but I am not authorised to divert that money to any other account. I can only return it.”

When asked whether money from hospitals is treated the same way as, say, licensing fees for bars and restaurants, Mr Ongaya said that when the money is pooled in the county account, it is not specified to him where it is coming from and what it should be spent on. There is no alternative account for hospitals so that their money can be “ring-fenced” against consumption by the activities of the county government.

2. HUMAN RESOURCE:

Strikes on service, strikes on lives